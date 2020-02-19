Chicago police investigate possible break-in at Neiman Marcus off Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are investigating a possible break-in early Wednesday after a window of Neiman Marcus was smashed on the Magnificent Mile.
Officers responded to a call of a broken display window at a retail store in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue at about 4:30 a.m., Chicago police said.
A law enforcement source said the window belonged to Neiman Marcus, 737. N. Michigan Ave.
Police said it wasn't immediately clear if merchandise was stolen. No arrests have been made.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
