Chicago police investigate possible break-in at Neiman Marcus off Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are investigating a possible break-in early Wednesday after a window of Neiman Marcus was smashed on the Magnificent Mile.Officers responded to a call of a broken display window at a retail store in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue at about 4:30 a.m., Chicago police said.A law enforcement source said the window belonged to Neiman Marcus, 737. N. Michigan Ave.Police said it wasn't immediately clear if merchandise was stolen. No arrests have been made.