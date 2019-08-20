Police, fire crews respond to window washer dangling from River North high-rise

CHICAGO -- Police and fire officials are responding to a window washer who is hanging from a high-rise building Tuesday in River North.



Officers were dispatched at 12:08 p.m. for reports of the window washer hanging from the 53rd floor of the building near Dearborn and Ontario streets, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. Callers were worried that the window washer's rope might snap.


Police and fire officials are on the scene and fire crews believe they have the equipment necessary to reach the man and pull him into the building, police said. Dearborn remains closed from Ohio to Ontario.



(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
