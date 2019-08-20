Police, fire crews respond to window washer dangling from River North high-rise

SPECIAL SCAFFOLD RESCUE @ 33 W ONTARIO ON 53RD OR 54TH FL Special operations secured victim hauled to roof and secured without issue. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 20, 2019

Special operations chief Walsh will address media in Ontario side under canopy. 15 minutes — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 20, 2019

CHICAGO -- Police and fire officials are responding to a window washer who is hanging from a high-rise building Tuesday in River North.Officers were dispatched at 12:08 p.m. for reports of the window washer hanging from the 53rd floor of the building near Dearborn and Ontario streets, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. Callers were worried that the window washer's rope might snap.Police and fire officials are on the scene and fire crews believe they have the equipment necessary to reach the man and pull him into the building, police said. Dearborn remains closed from Ohio to Ontario.