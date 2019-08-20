Fire crews rescue window washer dangling from River North high-rise

SPECIAL SCAFFOLD RESCUE @ 33 W ONTARIO ON 53RD OR 54TH FL Special operations secured victim hauled to roof and secured without issue. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 20, 2019

Special operations chief Walsh will address media in Ontario side under canopy. 15 minutes — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 20, 2019

CHICAGO -- Fire officials rescued a window washer who was hanging from a high-rise building Tuesday in River North.Officers were dispatched at 12:08 p.m. for reports of the window washer hanging from the 53rd floor of the building near Dearborn and Ontario streets, according to Chicago police.Fire rescue crews were able to secure the person and pull him up onto the roof of the building, according to the Chicago Fire Department.Dearborn remains closed between Ohio and Ontario as crews work to remove the equipment used in the rescue, police said.