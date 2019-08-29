Windowpane falls from 25th floor of Gold Coast high-rise

CHICAGO -- No one was injured when glass fell from a building Thursday in the Gold Coast.

Shortly before 9 a.m., the outer pane of a two-layer window fell from the 25th floor of a building at 9 W. Walton St., according to Chicago police and fire officials.

No injuries were reported and a glass company was called to the building for repairs, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

State Street remains closed between Walton and Delaware because of the fire department response, according to the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
