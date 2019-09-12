Windy City LIVE co-host Ryan Chiaverini

CHICAGO -- Ryan Chiaverini is co-host of ABC 7's new, talk and entertainment show Windy City LIVE, which airs weekday mornings at 11 AM.
Formerly the sports anchor for ABC 7's top-rated weekend newscasts, Chiaverini auditioned for Windy City LIVE and was chosen for the top co-host job from a field of several hundred candidates.
His charm and ease as an interviewer were first noticed when he hosted ABC 7's Bears' pre-game show, THE CHICAGO HUDDLE. Ryan's quick wit, work ethic and reputation as someone you can't help but like, made him the perfect choice for ABC 7's new local show.
Chiaverini joined Chicago's Number One sports team as sports reporter/fill-in anchor in March, 2006, bringing with him enthusiasm and an extensive knowledge of sports. In August, 2009, Chiaverini was promoted to sports anchor on the station's weekend newscasts at 5:00 and 10:00 pm.
Chiaverini came to ABC 7 from KUSA-TV in Denver, Colorado, where he had been the station's sports reporter since 2002. During his tenure there, Chiaverini covered the Denver Broncos and other teams for KUSA's newscasts. He also contributed to various sports shows including "John Elway's Crush Zone" and "The Broncos Huddle with Mike Shanahan."
Prior to KUSA-TV, Chiaverini also worked at KTVQ-TV in Billings, Montana and KFBB-TV in Great Falls, Montana.
Chiaverini's passion for sports runs deep in his bloodline. His father, Eddie, was a stand-out hockey player and was a member of the Sr. Los Angeles Kings. His uncle, Tony Chiaverini, fought Sugar Ray Leonard in a nationally televised super welter weight bout at Caesars Palace in 1979. Ryan's younger twin brother (by eight minutes) went on to play professional football in the NFL for the Browns, Cowboys and Falcons and now coaches football at UCLA.
Chiaverini attended college at the University of Colorado at Boulder, where he majored in Broadcast/Journalism and played strong safety for the Buffalo football team. One of Ryan's fondest memories is being able to play football with his twin in both high school and college.
A native of Corona, California, Chiaverini's hobbies include playing hockey and guitar.
Email: ryan@windycitylive.com
Facebook: facebook.com/ryanwcl
Windy City LIVE co-host Ryan Chiaverini
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News