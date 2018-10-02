Windy City Live Production Internship: Summer 2019

Research on upcoming guests and segment pitches

Assist social media across all platforms, including but not limited to cutting clips for YouTube, Instagram story posts, writing tweets and more

Greet guests, make sure they are mic'd and ready for their segment, all releases are signed and that they are present for any rehearsals

Assist audience with checking in, seating and giveaway distributions

Work with director to make daily schedules, production layouts and music cue sheets.

Strong interest in the Television industry

Experience through major or past internships within the T.V. industry

Strong communication skills

Strong multi-tasking skills

Passion to make the most out of the experience for your future

Junior or Senior-level standing; or attending Graduate school; or a recent graduate applying within 6 months of graduation date.

Works well on teams and independently with minimal direction

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)

Proficient working on Macs and PCs

Social Media experience in a professional environment (please list all forms on your resume)

Highly organized

One media internship prior to applying.

All students must possess unrestricted work authorization

All students must be at least 18 years old

You must currently be enrolled in an accredited college or university and taking at least one class - OR - be a recent graduate of an accredited college or university within the last six (6) months.

All students must provide their own housing and transportation for the duration of the internship

ABC7 (WLS-TV) Chicago is the Midwest flagship of the ABC television network. ABC7 leads the market in local news coverage with daily newscasts, and has been in a number one position in local news since March 1986. The station's offices and studios are located in The Loop in downtown Chicago.Windy City Live is a Chicago based talk show that features celebrities, local stories and everything in-between. Our intern department helps facilitate day to day task relating to the show as well as assisting producers with their shows.You will support the entire production team in its day-to-day operations, as well as work on specific projects including, but not limited to, the following:All candidates must be available from May/June to August/SeptemberAll candidates must be willing to work 19 hours/week