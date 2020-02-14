Next on Windy City LIVE

Windy City LIVE

Monday, July 20
(Encore) Roe Conn is in for host chat, Dr. J and Dr. I answer your questions about health and wellness, and Nola Ade performs.

Tuesday, July 21
Roe Conn is back for host chat, and Val sits down with "The Chi" actor Curtiss Cook. Later, an encore interview with Joe Swanberg of Netflix's "Easy."

Wednesday, July 22
Comedian Chloe Hilliard returns for host chat, Melanie Lieberman, travel editor at The Points Guy, gives us tips for summer travel, and Val and Ryan sit down with Evan Shy and Rachel Weissler for a conversation on multiracial identity. Later, an encore performance by Alec Benjamin.

Thursday, July 23
ABC News correspondent Adrienne Bankert joins to discuss her new book, and Jim Gaffigan is back to talk about his new film, "Most Wanted". Later, an encore performance from Marc Broussard

Friday, July 24
Richard Roeper is back with what to stream this weekend, and singer and producer Melinda Lindner and Michael Lloyd discusses her new song, "I Still Believe." Later, an encore interview with scholar and scientist Keven Stonewall Jr.
