Winery Terra Nonno is a family-affair born during the pandemic

ROSENHAYN, N.J. -- The Pipitone family has been farming in Cumberland County, New Jersey for generations.But recently they began planting a portion of their farm with grapevines, and the seed was planted for a family-run vineyard and winery.Terra Nonno, or "Grandfathers Land", Vineyard and Winery was born, and the business exploded so quickly that this small winery has become the definition of family run -- as in the entire family.Owners Adamo and Jeannette Pipitone and their son and daughter-in-law, Adamo Jr. and Erika Pipitone, marshall the all-hands-on-deck family of cousins, aunts, and uncles to create a warm, beautiful, and relaxing atmosphere in the middle of a South Jersey farm that feels like being transported to Tuscany or the South of France.And the wine, that's pretty good too.