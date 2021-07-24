drinking water

Health officials advise Rockton residents not to drink well water after elevated metal levels found

Illinois EPA expanded routine water quality testing following June chemical plant fire
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Health officials advise Rockton residents not to drink well water

ROCKTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Health officials are warning Rockton residents to not drink well water after the Illinois EPA found it contains elevated metal levels following last month's chemical plant fire.

The agency expanded routine testing of water quality in the area following the disaster.

Health officials announce EPA water quality findings following chemical plant fire
EMBED More News Videos

Winnebago County Health officials warn Rockton residents to not drink well water after elevated metal levels found following water quality tests.



Many homes in the area use water sources from the Village of Rockton, but anyone who is using private wells should not ingest it, officials said.

The Winnebago County Health Department said it's "not necessarily" associated with the Chemtool fire because the source of the contamination is unknown.

RELATED: Class action lawsuit filed against Chemtool, parent company over Illinois chemical plant fire
EMBED More News Videos

Rockton Chemtool explosion causes major fire, smoke at chemical plant; evacuation ordered in area (1 of 16)

The lawsuit says the owner of the Chemtool plant near Rockton in northern Illinois should be held accountable for air and water pollution and hazards that still exist.



The mid-June event caused a cataclysmic explosion over rural Northern Illinois, shooting a fireball into the sky. Large flames from the chemical plant caused heavy smoke to cover the air with a huge plume that could be seen from roughly 40 miles away.

Around 40 to 45 agencies from northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin responded to the fire that burned for several days. An estimated 1,000 residents were evacuated from the area around the Chemtool plant near Rockton after the June 14 fire, which authorities say was accidentally started. The company manufactures lubricating oil, grease and other fluids.

County surveying health of people near Rockton plant fire
EMBED More News Videos

The Winnebago County Health Department is conducting the survey about the June 13 Chemtool plant fire.



The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoiswinnebago countyhealthbuilding fireexplosionfirechemical plantcontaminated waterdrinking watersurvey
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRINKING WATER
More reporting and resources about environmental justice
University Park residents still using bottled water 2 years after lead discovery
Boil order lifted for Beverly Morgan Park
Officials announce boil order after South Side pumping station fails
TOP STORIES
Inflation: Why prices are rising on everything from food to gas
Untreatable 'superbug' fungus has spread in 2 US cities, officials say
FBI on alert for fake COVID vaccine cards, tests at Lollapalooza
Search for bodies concludes at FL condo collapse site
Journey to Japan: Exclusive look as country prepares for Olympics
Cook County won't require masks in schools
Native American groups applaud Cleveland Indians name change
Show More
IL reports 1,470 new COVID cases, 4 deaths
Conservation in Chicago's rivers helping fish thrive
Boy killed in Lawndale shooting looked after visually impaired mother
VIDEO: Man with guns at Chicago hotel 'didn't mean to startle'
Arrest warrants issued in deadly West Dundee road rage incident
More TOP STORIES News