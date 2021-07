Health officials advise Rockton residents not to drink well water after elevated metal levels found

EMBED >More News Videos Winnebago County Health officials warn Rockton residents to not drink well water after elevated metal levels found following water quality tests.

ROCKTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Health officials are warning Rockton residents to not drink well water after the Illinois EPA found it contains elevated metal levels following last month's chemical plant fire.The agency expanded routine testing of water quality in the area following the disaster.Many homes in the area use water sources from the Village of Rockton, but anyone who is using private wells should not ingest it, officials said.The Winnebago County Health Department said it's "not necessarily" associated with the Chemtool fire because the source of the contamination is unknown.The mid-June event caused a cataclysmic explosion over rural Northern Illinois, shooting a fireball into the sky. Large flames from the chemical plant caused heavy smoke to cover the air with a huge plume that could be seen from roughly 40 miles away.Around 40 to 45 agencies from northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin responded to the fire that burned for several days. An estimated 1,000 residents were evacuated from the area around the Chemtool plant near Rockton after the June 14 fire, which authorities say was accidentally started. The company manufactures lubricating oil, grease and other fluids.