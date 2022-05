Wicker Park's Cinnaholic creates special treats for 'Winnie the Pooh' stage play at Mercury Theater

8 cinnamon rolls

Cream cheese

Strawberries

Blueberries

Sugar

Butter

Pie crumble topping

12 tablespoons unsalted butter

2/3 cup sugar (brown or white or a combination)

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Start with baked, cooled cinnamon rolls Select frosting flavor; cream cheese for Piglet In a bowl, mix pie crumble ingredients, following your favorite recipe's directions Create mixed berry topping using fresh blueberries and strawberries Decorate with toppings including berry topping

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You can journey to the Hundred Acre Wood in the musical stage adaptation of Disney's 'Winnie the Pooh' . Created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller and Rockefeller Productions, Pooh and his friends are brought to life, in puppet form, in this nostalgic production at Mercury Theater Chicago Performances are Fridays at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., Saturdays at 10 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., with ticket prices starting at $39. Tickets can be purchased at www.WinnieThePoohShow.com . Rockefeller Productions said it values the safety of its patrons and its staff and will comply with local safety protocols and current CDC and industry safety standards. Health and safety protocols are subject to change in accordance with CDC and local public health mandates.In addition to the show, Cinnaholic 's Wicker Park location is baking some special treats in honor of everyone's favorite silly old bear. Owner Stephen Lotho, with some help from Piglet (Tina Kim-Nguyen), showed us how to make these treats inspired by 'Winnie the Pooh.' Enjoy!Piglet's Fruit Pie RollIngredientsPie crumble toppingDirections