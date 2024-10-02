Winning Illinois Lottery ticket worth $4.1M sold in Stone Park

STONE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A winning Illinois Lottery ticket worth $4.1 million was sold at a store in Stone Park.

The winning ticket for the September 28 lotto drawing was sold at Jay's Fresh Market at 1550 North Mannheim Road.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing 1-11-15-16-34-41.

"When we first heard the news, we thought it was fake or a joke," laughed Minesh Patel, owner of Jay's Fresh Market. "But the morning after the drawing, a customer came in and said 'Did you see? Somebody won the Lotto jackpot last night and they bought their ticket here!' That's when we realized it was real - I was so surprised and excited."

The winner of the prize has not yet come forward.

"While I have no idea who the winner is, I really hope it's one of our regular customers, most of whom we know by name," Patel said.

The store will receive a one percent bonus, $41,000, for selling the winning ticket.

"We are looking forward to using the bonus to make improvements and updates to our business. We especially want to increase our security and technology to keep our store and our staff safe. We have five loyal employees who have been with us since we opened our doors in 2017," Patel said.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.