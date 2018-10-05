Winning lottery ticket leads to arrest of alleged Palatine bank robber: Report

An alleged bank robber was caught because of his good fortune.

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) --
The hold-up happened at the Chase Bank at 1131 E. Dundee Road in Palatine last Friday morning.
According to our news partners at the Daily Herald, the FBI says that during the heist, a winning lottery ticket fell from Dexter Riley's pocket.

Investigators found out it had been sold at a gas station a day earlier, along with four other winning tickets. Last Tuesday, one of those tickets was cashed at a gas station in Deer Park.

Police used surveillance video from that gas station to track down the suspect. In addition to be charged in the bank robbery and Riley was also charged with misdemeanor driving on a revoked license.
