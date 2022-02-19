CHICAGO (WLS) -- Grab your coats and bundle up! A first of its kind outdoor winter festival is in Chicago.
Winter Brew is happening Saturday, Feb. 19 and Sunday, Feb. 20 from noon to 8:00 p.m. on North Lincoln Avenue between Wilson and Eastwood.
The event is dedicated to showcasing Chicago's local breweries and providing attendees an opportunity to explore small businesses and chat with brewers; more than 12 breweries showcasing more than 40 styles of craft brews, ciders and distilleries. Beers will be available in either 7-oz or 12-oz pours.
PRE-EVENT TICKET SALES: $5 entry fee(for beverage wristband) will be charged for Winter Brew, plus the purchase of beverage/food tickets. Each beverage/food ticket will be valued at $1 per ticket. Pre-purchased beverage/food tickets will receive a 20% discount (ex. 10 tickets for $8) compared to purchases on-site.
ON-SITE TICKET SALES: Additional beverage/food tickets will be available on-site for purchase at the full value of $1 per ticket. An entry fee of $7(for beverage wristband)will also be charged on-site for those that do not purchase in advance
Winter Brew Fest kicks off at Lincoln Square Ravenswood
BEER
TOP STORIES
Show More