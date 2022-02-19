beer

Winter Brew Fest kicks off at Lincoln Square Ravenswood

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Winter Brew Fest kicks off in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Grab your coats and bundle up! A first of its kind outdoor winter festival is in Chicago.

Winter Brew is happening Saturday, Feb. 19 and Sunday, Feb. 20 from noon to 8:00 p.m. on North Lincoln Avenue between Wilson and Eastwood.

The event is dedicated to showcasing Chicago's local breweries and providing attendees an opportunity to explore small businesses and chat with brewers; more than 12 breweries showcasing more than 40 styles of craft brews, ciders and distilleries. Beers will be available in either 7-oz or 12-oz pours.

PRE-EVENT TICKET SALES: $5 entry fee(for beverage wristband) will be charged for Winter Brew, plus the purchase of beverage/food tickets. Each beverage/food ticket will be valued at $1 per ticket. Pre-purchased beverage/food tickets will receive a 20% discount (ex. 10 tickets for $8) compared to purchases on-site.

ON-SITE TICKET SALES: Additional beverage/food tickets will be available on-site for purchase at the full value of $1 per ticket. An entry fee of $7(for beverage wristband)will also be charged on-site for those that do not purchase in advance
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoravenswoodbrewerysmall businesscraft beerbeercommunity
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEER
Find perfect beer to pair with snacks before Super Bowl start time
Chicago brewery serves up vegan dishes, helps charity
Chicago brewers team up for Black History Month
Chicago Brewery mixes up beer and wine hybrids for new experience
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Snow squall warnings issued for intense burst of heavy snow
Niles West students stage walkout after being called racial slurs
I-65 crashes leave Indiana drivers stranded for nearly 17 hours
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility
Modeling agent close to Jeffrey Epstein found dead in French jail
Family: Judge in Potter case swayed by 'white woman tears'
2 men shot, killed while sitting in cars on South Side, police say
Show More
Rollover crash on I-94 kills 1, hospitalizes 4, ISP says
Ukraine officials come under shelling attack on front
Ex-Illinois Criminal Justice Authority Dir. to join Congressional race
Hinsdale District 86 makes masks optional
Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy, cold Saturday
More TOP STORIES News