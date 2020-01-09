Wisconsin community health board bans gay conversion therapy

APPLETON, Wis. -- A city in Wisconsin has banned a type of therapy to try to change a person's sexual orientation.
Conversion therapy has sparked a controversial debate in the Appleton community. On Wednesday, the city's health board unanimously approved a proposal to prevent licensed medical professionals from performing this therapy on children, reported WLUK.
"The public should be made aware of this, and all sides should be heard," said Appleton resident Vicki Wells.
Ban supporters call conversion therapy barbaric and damaging, especially for kids.
"This contributes to suicide, this contributes to self-harm. I think the idea that a dead child or an estranged child is somehow preferable to a gay or transgender child is abhorrent," said Misty Gedlinske of Appleton.
Opponents think the ban could stop parents from raising their children as they see fit.
"This really isn't the city's responsibility to step in here," Wells said. "This would tie the hands of licensed professionals from saying what they feel is right for the child."
"How many children will need to go through this before we decide that it's a serious enough problem to stop it? I would say that one is too many," Gedlinske said.
Religious institutions and adults seeking therapy won't be affected.
"Mental local health officials are licensed by the government, so it is especially the government's job to guide our local mental health officials," said Kathy Flores, director at Diverse and Resilience.
Originally, with the ban in place, a person could be fined $1,000 for each day they are found to have practiced conversion therapy. Now with the approved amended version, that fine is thrown out.
Alleged violations will go to the state for investigation and enforcement instead. However, even with those changes, some say the ban is a step in the right direction.
"It doesn't go far enough, but it is a start, and it sets Appleton aside to say LGBTQ youth and LGBTQ adults are going to be welcomed here, and we're going to protect those youth," Flores said.
Wisconsin community health board bans gay conversion therapy
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
'I took action, I took her life': HS football player sentenced for killing pregnant girlfriend for not getting abortion