Pizza delivery man helps save kidnapped woman during delivery in Wisconsin

EMBED </>More Videos

A pizza delivery man helped a woman who was being kidnapped.

WALDO, Wis. --
A pizza delivery driver in southeastern Wisconsin who saw a woman with a black eye mouthing "help me" at a delivery address is credited with alerting police to a kidnapping.

The sheriff's office says a man was paying for the pizza Thursday at the home in Waldo, when the woman in the background also mouthed for the driver to call the police.

The Sheboygan Press reports that the driver dialed 911, leading to the arrest of a 55-year-old man at the home.

Authorities say the man had entered the woman's home earlier in the day, punched her, tied her up with a power cord and tried to convince her to get back into a relationship with him.

Waldo is 45 miles (70 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnappizza911 callWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man fatally shot on Loyola Park bike path ID'd
3-year-old boy among 3 killed in Englewood crash ID'd
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense testimony set to resume Tuesday
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool Tuesday
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
Cubs, Rockies set for NL Wild Card game at Wrigley Field Tuesday
Consumer alert: Hundreds of Illinois car buyers report missing titles each year
'Great Gatsby' home in Lake Forest sells for $685K
Show More
Antioch man charged with sexual battery at Walmart
Vegas Strip goes dark for shooting anniversary
2 charged in murder of Rolling Meadows man allegedly lured victim to rob him
Uncontrolled Substances: Arrests try to curb street corner drug sales
More News