Wisconsin doctors halt abortions following court ruling overturning Roe v Wade

By Scott Bauer and Todd Richmond
MADISON, Wis. -- Doctors across Wisconsin have stopped providing abortions, even as questions remain about the enforceability of a 173-year-old state ban.

The state's abortion providers took the step Friday immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed the right to abortion nationwide.

Wisconsin has an 1849 law that bans abortion, except to save the life of the mother, but whether that law is enforceable is expected to be challenged in court.

Planned Parenthood Wisconsin Medical Director Kathy King says nearly 70 women had abortion procedures scheduled for Friday and Saturday, but that the group instead helped those women make appointments for abortions in states where it's legal.

