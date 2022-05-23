MADISON, Wis. -- A unanimous Wisconsin Supreme Court has broadened who can legally carry concealed guns and other weapons in the state, overturning a lower court's ruling dealing with a man whose license was revoked due to a domestic violence conviction.
The video featured is from a previous report.
The court ruled Friday that disorderly conduct is not a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence under federal law, and does not disqualify a person from holding a concealed carry license.
Justice Jill Karofsky concurred, but in a separate opinion called on the Legislature to close what she called a "dangerous loophole" in the law.
The case involves a man who was convicted in 1993 in Door County of misdemeanor domestic violence.
Wisconsin's high court broadens who can carry concealed guns with call to close 'dangerous loophole'
The court overturning a lower court's ruling dealing with a man whose license was revoked due to a domestic violence conviction
GUN LAWS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News