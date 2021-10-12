coronavirus wisconsin

Parent sues Waukesha School District over lack of COVID safety protocols in classroom

WAUKESHA, Wis. -- A parent has sued a southeastern Wisconsin school district after her son contracted COVID-19 from a classmate.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Shannon Jensen filed the lawsuit in federal court against the Waukesha School District and school board on Oct. 5. According to the lawsuit, the board in May removed a student mask requirement and other COVID-19 mitigation measures.

One of Jensen's son's classmates came to school with symptoms in September and didn't wear a mask. Jensen's son was seated next to the sick student and was wearing a mask but still became infected. Jensen's other two sons later tested positive as well.

School Board President Joseph Como declined comment on the lawsuit.

A second Wisconsin also filed a federal lawsuit over the lack of COVID-19 protocols at her son's school.

WEAU-TV reports that Gina Kildahl filed the suit Monday in Madison. She wants an injunction forcing the Fall Creek School District to comply with U.S. Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 guidelines for schools.

The lawsuit alleges the district ended its mitigation policies for the 2021-22 school year and two of her son's classmates tested positive for the disease in September, infecting her son.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswisconsincoronavirus wisconsincovid in childrenschoolslawsuit
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS WISCONSIN
Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order to 2-tier system
Moderna COVID vaccine doses discarded in Wisconsin
Wisconsin downgraded in Chicago travel order
Chicago COVID-19 vaccines could be ready by mid-December
TOP STORIES
Security guard, student shot outside Phillips HS
Alleged racist protest caught on video at Chicago HS homecoming dance
Mother on autopsy 'contradictions': Jelani Day organs not harvested
Gabby Petito's autopsy shows she died by strangulation
Sculpture honoring late Bernie Wong unveiled in Chicago
First Lady Jill Biden visits Chicago Tuesday
2 charged in Harvey shootout with off-duty police officer
Show More
Police release video of Avondale shooting
White Sox look to even ALDS against Astros in Game 4
IL reports 1,927 COVID cases, 12 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, mild
Officers remove tire stuck on elk's neck for years
More TOP STORIES News