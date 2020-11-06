Wisconsin sets new record with 6K new COVID-19 cases, 62 additional deaths

Wisconsin cancels game with Purdue due to outbreak

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin has topped more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time, setting a new record as COVID-19 continues to rage across the state.Also on Friday, a state appeals court ruled that an order from Gov. Tony Evers' administration to limit how many people can gather in bars and restaurants and other indoor places was invalid and unenforceable.The on again-off again order, first issued on Oct. 6, had not been in effect since an appeals court blocked it on Oct. 24. There were 6,141 new virus cases, an all-time daily high, and 62 more deaths.Wisconsin has canceled Saturday's home game against Purdue, the second straight game the 10th-ranked Badgers have called off as COVID-19 cases within their team continue to rise.School officials announced Tuesday that three more players and two additional staffers have tested positive since Saturday, bringing the program's total number of active cases to 27. That includes 15 players and 12 staffers.Neither game will be rescheduled, and all team-related activities remain paused indefinitely."I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff," athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a statement. "We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday. We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible."The 27 active cases all have arisen since Oct. 24, the day after Wisconsin's season-opening 45-7 victory over Illinois. Ten players and 11 staffers have tested positive over the last seven days.This marks the second straight week that Wisconsin has canceled a football game due to the outbreak. The Badgers had been scheduled to visit Nebraska on Oct. 31. They called that game off on Oct. 28, the same day they announced that coach Paul Chryst had tested positive.That announcement followed reports that quarterback Graham Mertz had tested positive twice - which would require him to sit out at least 21 days under Big Ten protocols - and that backup quarterback Chase Wolf had tested positive at least once.The Big Ten's schedule doesn't give teams any off weeks, making it extremely difficult to reschedule canceled games.This second cancellation gives Wisconsin little room for error in its quest to reach a second straight conference championship game.The Big Ten requires teams to play at least six games to be eligible for the league championship game. If the average number of conference games played by all Big Ten teams is below six, programs must play no less than two fewer league games than that average to be considered.Wisconsin (1-0) has five games remaining on its schedule before the league holds its champions week on Dec. 19. The Badgers' next scheduled game is Nov. 14 at No. 23 Michigan (1-1).The COVID Tracking Project reports there were 1,018 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks, which ranks third in the country behind North Dakota and South Dakota for new cases per capita. The death count, now at 2,047, is the 27th highest in the country overall and the 39th highest per capita at 35 deaths per 100,000 people.Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez says the total number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Badgers' football program has increased to 22. Alvarez tells ESPN's "College GameDay" that 12 football players and 10 staffers have tested positive. Alvarez said school officials would decide Tuesday whether to go ahead with the ninth-ranked Badgers' scheduled Nov. 7 home game with Purdue. Wisconsin had been scheduled to play at Nebraska on Saturday, a game that was canceled because of the outbreak. It won't be rescheduled.Hospitals in the state have more COVID-19 cases than they've seen since the pandemic began, and there are fears the health care system could be overwhelmed soon.The Alternative Care Facility at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center opened earlier this month. The 530-bed facility currently has six patients.A new poll showed continued concerns about the virus heading into next week's election.Meanwhile, as the approval rating for the Republican-controlled Legislature plummets and Election Day nears, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he would be open to passing a second coronavirus aid package.Gov. Tony Evers is pleading with Wisconsin residents to voluntarily stay home and limit their interactions amid new statewide daily records for confirmed coronavirus infections and deaths. Evers told reporters during a teleconference that he wants people to limit their interactions to their immediate family.The governor issued a stay-at-home order in March when the pandemic began but the conservative-leaning state Supreme Court struck it down. A state appeals court last week blocked another Evers order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings.Wisconsin canceled its scheduled game at Nebraska on Saturday and paused all team activities for at least seven days after a dozen people within the program including coach Paul Chryst had tested positive for COVID-19.School officials said athletic director Barry Alvarez and chancellor Rebecca Blank made the decision in consultation with Big Ten officials. The game with Nebraska won't be rescheduled.