Wisconsin reports 4,280 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths

Wisconsin cancels game with Purdue due to outbreak

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials reported 4,280 new coronavirus cases Sunday, following Saturday's all-time daily high of more than 7,000 new cases. Eleven more people have also died from the virus.The 7-day positivity rate is now at 17.4%. The state has recorded a total of 267,410 cases and 2,312 deaths from COVID-19.On Friday, a state appeals court ruled that an order from Gov. Tony Evers' administration to limit how many people can gather in bars and restaurants and other indoor places was invalid and unenforceable.The on again-off again order, first issued on Oct. 6, had not been in effect since an appeals court blocked it on Oct. 24.On Saturday, the state reported 7,065 new virus cases, an all-time daily high, and 45 more deaths.The University of Wisconsin at Madison said the number of active COVID-19 cases within its football program has dropped to 14.The 10th-ranked Badgers are looking to resume their season after the outbreak caused them to cancel back-to-back games.Wisconsin says its active cases now involve nine players and five staff members. Five of those positive test results came in the last seven days.One player and one staffer have tested positive over the last four days. Wisconsin said Tuesday it had 27 active cases. The Badgers have canceled games with Nebraska and Purdue over the last two weekends.Wisconsin is scheduled to visit No. 23 Michigan on Nov. 14.