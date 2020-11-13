Wisconsin again breaks 1-day record with 7,497 new coronavirus cases, 58 additional deaths

Wisconsin business leaders given bleak update on virus

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials reported 7,497 new cases of the coronavirus and 58 deaths, again setting a one-day record-high for cases.The old record of 7,065 was set on Saturday.The seven-day positivity rate by test is now at 18.9%. The state has recorded a total of 293,388 cases and 2,515 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.Gov. Tony Evers said during a news conference that he plans to release a package of pandemic relief legislation next week. He declined to discuss any details.It's unclear whether the bills will get any traction with Republicans who control the Legislature. The GOP and its allies have blocked every initiative Evers has enacted to stop the disease from spreading.Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator,that something needs to be done to stop the spread in Wisconsin."We really cannot be going to gatherings in public with our mask off. That's restaurants and bars. We cannot be having household gatherings with people in the neighborhood or with our friends and family at least for the next 30-60 days. We have to stop this in Wisconsin," Birx said. "We know anytime people take their masks off indoors that it could create a spreading event, so that's in households, when you have friends and family over, but that also is going to happen in any indoor space where you can't keep your mask on, and it's difficult to eat or drink with a mask on. Wisconsin needs to consider additional tightening at least either close early, decrease capacity, and really, I don't know of a situation in Wisconsin where at this point bars are safe.'Mayo Clinic Health System said its hospitals in the northwest region of Wisconsin are full to capacity. System officials say 100% of their beds are full at hospitals in the region, which encompasses Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Osseo and Menomonie.The health system says 50% of the patients in intensive care have COVID-19 and 40% of its medical or surgical beds are filled with coronavirus patients.In addition, 300 workers are on work restrictions due to COVID-19 exposure. Last month, Mayo Clinic Health System announced it was temporarily postponing elective procedures in the region.Wisconsin health leaders are sounding more alarms about the rapidly spreading coronavirus, urging public policy makers to come together and form a united front against the virus that shows no signs of abating.Dr. Mark Kaufman, the chief medical officer for the Wisconsin Hospital Association, said during a virtual meeting of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce on Wednesday that residents must take action to stop the spread.He says we "really know" what works: wearing masks, keeping a social distance, avoiding indoor gatherings, and frequently washing hands.Wisconsin's wait is almost over. The 13th-ranked Badgers are set to play at Michigan on Saturday night, three weeks after their season-opening win.Wisconsin has been idle because it canceled two games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.The Badgers have dropped in the AP Top 25 in each of the last two weeks after rising to No. 9 following its 45-7 win over Illinois.Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh in danger of having the first 1-3 team at the school since 1967. Harbaugh is 0-10 as an underdog with the Wolverines and Wisconsin is favored to win.