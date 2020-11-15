coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin reports 6,058 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths

Madison will not have holiday tree this year due to COVID-19 pandemic
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials reported 6,058 new cases of the coronavirus and 12 deaths Sunday.

Reported cases Friday set a record for the most single-day new coronavirus cases at 7,777. The old record of 7,497 was set on Thursday.

The seven-day positivity rate held steady at 18.6%. The state has recorded a total of 312,369 cases and 2,637 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

RELATED: COVID vaccine: Chicago doctors encouraged by Pfizer shot's promising results

It took Wisconsin seven months to log 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and it took only 36 more days to double that number. On Friday - a mere 18 days later - the state blew past 300,000 cases, breaking a record daily high set just a day earlier.

Many of the state's overwhelmed hospitals reported that they were at or nearing capacity. The state's chief medical officer warned this week that Wisconsin soon might not be able to adequately treat patients.

RELATED: 5 things to know about the Pfizer vaccine

Gov. Tony Evers says his administration will not place a holiday tree in the state Capitol this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Evers closed the Capitol to the public in March as the pandemic took hold and has no plans to re-open it.

Typically governors ask students statewide to make ornaments for the trees but Evers sent students and teachers a letter on Tuesday saying there will be no tree this year.

He asked them to make ornaments for distribution to veterans homes, hospitals and nursing homes. He asked students to design their ornaments around a theme of "hope."

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Robert Citronberg offers perspective from the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.



WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswisconsincdccoronavirus wisconsinillnesscoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the CDC
CORONAVIRUS WISCONSIN
WI reports 5,146 new coronavirus cases, 52 additional deaths
Pfizer looks at WI, MI sites for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
WI again breaks 1-day record with more than 7,500 COVID-19 cases
WI reports worst day of pandemic yet, 7K plus cases, 66 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 10,631 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths
Chicago suburban school districts experience apparent hacks
Trump admits Biden won election for the 1st time, then reverses it
Chicago COVID-19 stay-at-home advisory to take effect Monday
Judge: DHS head didn't have authority to suspend DACA
Beatrix chef gives tips on perfect pie ahead of Thanksgiving
9 shot, 2 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Show More
China, 14 other countries sign world's biggest trade pact
Shedd Aquarium hosts volunteer event
Enormous alligator spotted on Florida golf course
Everything to know about SpaceX launch scheduled for tonight
Authorities 'following every lead' into Black teen's death
More TOP STORIES News