Wisconsin reports 7,090 new coronavirus cases, record-high 92 additional deaths

Racine to close all school building from Thanksgiving through end of year

No holiday tree at state Capitol

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7890734" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Robert Citronberg offers perspective from the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials reported 7,090 new COVID-19 cases and a record 92 deaths Tuesday.The previous record was 66, one week ago.Reported cases Friday set a record for the most single-day new coronavirus cases at 7,777. The old record of 7,497 was set on Thursday.The seven-day positivity rate dropped to 17.3. The state has recorded a total of 323,848 cases and 2,741 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.Deaths from the coronavirus in Wisconsin hit a new daily high as Gov. Tony Evers released a proposal to tackle the surging pandemic and health officials cautioned that even when a vaccine becomes available it will be months before most people receive it. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos also outlined Republican priorities Tuesday, but did not release specifics. Evers' proposal, and the Vos response, came as the state reported 7,090 more positive COVID-19 cases and an additional 92 deaths. That crushed the previous high of 66 set last week. Hospitals also reported having a record-high number of patients.It took Wisconsin seven months to log 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and it took only 36 more days to double that number. On Friday - a mere 18 days later - the state blew past 300,000 cases, breaking a record daily high set just a day earlier.Many of the state's overwhelmed hospitals reported that they were at or nearing capacity. The state's chief medical officer warned this week that Wisconsin soon might not be able to adequately treat patients.A new public health order will close all Racine school buildings from Thanksgiving through the end of the year.Children have been learning from home, but Racine teachers have still taught from their classrooms to connect with students through webcams.Their union welcomes the upcoming change.Racine now has a 40% positive COVID-19 test rate.Gov. Tony Evers says his administration will not place a holiday tree in the state Capitol this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.Evers closed the Capitol to the public in March as the pandemic took hold and has no plans to re-open it.Typically governors ask students statewide to make ornaments for the trees but Evers sent students and teachers a letter on Tuesday saying there will be no tree this year.He asked them to make ornaments for distribution to veterans homes, hospitals and nursing homes. He asked students to design their ornaments around a theme of "hope."