Wisconsin reports 3,831 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials Sunday reported 3,831 new coronavirus cases and 22 deaths.

The seven-day positivity rate dropped slightly to 12.6%. The state has recorded a total of 384,701 cases and 3,307 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The number of COVID-19 infections in Wisconsin continues to tick downward, an encouraging sign after the state saw a record-high 7,989 cases on Nov. 18.

But the coronavirus testing numbers that have guided much of the nation's response to the pandemic are likely to be erratic over the next week or so.

That's according to experts citing the fact that fewer people will get tested during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and testing sites will have shorter hours.

The result could be potential dips in reported infections that offer the illusion that the spread of the virus is easing. In fact, the numbers may say little about where the nation stands in fighting COVID-19. A similar pattern unfolds on many weekends.

Virus claims nearly 300 nursing home residents in 4 weeks



Nearly 300 nursing home residents in Wisconsin died from COVID-19 in the most recent month reported to the federal government.

The Journal Sentinel reports that's more than 10 times the previous month.

Nursing homes in Wisconsin reported that 294 residents had died of the disease caused by the coronavirus between Oct. 12 and Nov. 8, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

In the previous month, the deaths of 28 residents were reported. In the latest four-week period, Wisconsin nursing homes reported 2,130 residents with newly confirmed cases.

Conservative attorneys challenge Dane County gatherings ban



A conservative law firm is asking the state Supreme Court to strike down Dane County's ban on indoor gatherings and sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty asked the justices Monday to take its lawsuit challenging the ban and issue an immediate injunction. The firm argues the issue is of statewide importance since many counties have expanded their ordinances as the pandemic continues.

The health department's spokeswoman says the agency is trying to protect people's health using science and data and is confident the order is legal.

The court struck down Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order in May and is currently considering a challenge to his mask mandate.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by 5.2%. But the state has still reported the nation's sixth-highest number of new cases in that time. Roughly one in every 139 people has tested positive in the past week.

