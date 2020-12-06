coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin reports 2,791 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 2,791 COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths on Sunday.

There have now been 412,177 positive cases in the state and 3,719 deaths as of Sunday.

The state's seven-day percent positive by test is 13.5%.

Wisconsin flags at half-staff to honor nurse, EMT



Flags in Wisconsin are being flown at half-staff Saturday to honor a nurse and fire department EMT who died from complications of COVID-19.

Gov. Tony Evers an executive order to honor Kelly Raether. Flags in the state are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday.

The 42-year-old Raether died on Nov. 26. Her sister, Kari Raether, said Kelly Raether was exposed to the virus in the line of duty for the Ixonia Fire Department and was sick for about a month before she died.

Raether taught nursing students at Carroll University in Waukesha,

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday cited high case counts in the state when making the argument with President Donald Trump's administration to get $466 million to fight the virus and prioritize the state for vaccine distribution.

Wisconsin is slated to receive 50,000 doses within weeks but Evers wants enough to vaccinate the state's 450,000 health care workers.

