Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 1,328 new coronavirus cases, 34 deaths

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials reported 1,328 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths Tuesday.In total, the state has seen 536,546 COVID-19 cases and 5,787 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.Wisconsin's seven-day percent positive by test is 5.9%.Wisconsin will become one of only 10 states without statewide mask mandates when the Assembly votes this week to overturn Gov. Tony Evers' order.More than two dozen public health organizations, as well as state and local health officials, have urged the Republican-controlled Legislature to reconsider.The vote to repeal the mask order, planned for Thursday, comes as Wisconsin lags in distribution of the vaccine compared with other states. Also, health officials have warned about the spread of contagious new variants of the virus and total deaths due to COVID-19 are nearing 6,000 in the state.The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate plans to vote on a resolution to repeal Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate.Evers, other Democrats, health care workers and public health leaders oppose the resolution that the Senate plans to vote on Tuesday, saying it would only worsen the coronavirus pandemic early in the vaccine rollout.Both the Senate and Assembly would have to pass the resolution to undo Evers' mask order.The Assembly is meeting Tuesday, but its Republicans leaders haven't said whether the resolution would get a vote.Ahead of the Senate vote, Democrat lawmakers joined with health care and frontline workers to call for the rejection of the proposal.Wisconsin health officials say teachers and child care workers will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in early March.The state Department of Health Services' website said Tuesday that educators and child care workers will be eligible around March 1.People enrolled in Medicaid long-term care plans, some public-facing essential workers, non-front-line essential health care workers and residents and staff in shared housing situations such as condominiums, student dorms and prisons also will be eligible around that date.Front-line health care workers, nursing home residents, firefighters, police, prison staff and anyone at least 65 years old are already eligible.A state advisory committee is recommending grocery store workers and transit bus drivers be added to the list of people in Wisconsin to be inoculated in the next phase of the coronavirus vaccine rollout.Adding those people to the list that already includes teachers, adults 65 and older and others would clear 1.6 million individuals for the next phase, officials said. And, with a limited number of doses received by the state each week, it could be some time before everyone in that phase gets the vaccine.The subcommittee has received about 5,000 public comments since it issued a draft plan last week which did not include grocery store workers in the next phase