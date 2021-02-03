coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 1,177 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

WI to launch online appointments for virus shots
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials reported 1,177 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths Wednesday.

In total, the state has seen 545,437 COVID-19 cases and 5,951 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.

Wisconsin's seven-day percent positive by test is 5.2%.

Wisconsin Assembly to send mask order repeal back to Senate



The Wisconsin Assembly plans to vote Thursday on ending the state's mask mandate issued by Gov. Tony Evers, a move that will send the question back to the state Senate, which could vote later this month to repeal the order.

The Assembly delayed a vote last week amid concerns that repealing the Democratic governor's emergency order would result in Wisconsin losing about $50 million a month in federal money for poor people.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says the Assembly will pass a fix for that problem and a resolution repealing the mask mandate. That will require the Senate to vote again.

Wisconsinites will be able to sign up online to get their coronavirus vaccinations later this month. The state is working with Microsoft to set up an online signup system.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports the system will launch in 10 communities on Feb. 15.

The state's plan is to use those communities as a test of the software before the system rolls out statewide.

Deputy Health Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says users will answer questions about their age and profession to see if they're eligible.
If they aren't, they'll go on a waiting list to be notified when they become eligible.


