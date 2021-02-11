coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 1,239 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Wisconsin pharmacies receiving vaccine under federal program
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin reported 1,239 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths Thursday.

In total, the state has seen 553,110 COVID-19 cases and 6,140 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.

Wisconsin's seven-day percent positive by test is 3.6%.

Nearly 200 Walgreens pharmacies across Wisconsin are expecting to receive coronavirus vaccines directly from the federal government starting this week.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday announced the beginning of the program that targets underserved areas.

The state health department says the vaccinations will be provided for free under the state and federal partnership.

Initially, about 17,800 doses of vaccine will be sent to 178 Walgreens locations in Wisconsin.

All who are eligible for vaccination, which includes anyone over age 65, must schedule an appointment by phone or through the Walgreens website.



WLS-TV contributed to this report
