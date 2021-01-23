coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 1,681 new coronavirus cases, 89 deaths

Wisconsin Republicans propose rejecting mask mandate
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials reported 1,681 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths Saturday

In total, the state has seen 531,852 COVID-19 cases and 5,685 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.

Wisconsin's seven-day percent positive by test is 6.6%.

RELATED: When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Find out where you are in line

Republicans propose rejecting mask mandate



Wisconsin's statewide mask mandate would be overturned by the Republican-controlled state Legislature under a resolution that could be voted on as soon as Tuesday.

Twenty-seven Republican lawmakers signed on to the resolution that was introduced on Thursday. It would have to pass both the Senate and Assembly in order to end the public health emergency and undo the mask mandate issued by Gov. Tony Evers that runs until March 20.

The mask mandate took effect in August and Evers has renewed it three times.

Evers' mask order is also being challenged in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Grocery employees, bus drivers recommended for vaccine



A state advisory committee is recommending grocery store workers and transit bus drivers be added to the list of people in Wisconsin to be inoculated in the next phase of the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Adding those people to the list that already includes teachers, adults 65 and older and others would clear 1.6 million individuals for the next phase, officials said. And, with a limited number of doses received by the state each week, it could be some time before everyone in that phase gets the vaccine.

The subcommittee has received about 5,000 public comments since it issued a draft plan last week which did not include grocery store workers in the next phase

Everyone over 65 next in line for vaccine in Wisconsin



Everyone over age 65 in Wisconsin will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday.

The state Department of Health Services said Tuesday that prioritizing that population will help save lives.

However, the department cautioned that how quickly they will be vaccinated depends on how much vaccine the state receives from the federal government.

There are about 700,000 people over age 65 and the state receives about 70,000 doses of first-dose vaccine each week. Those over 65 join frontline health care workers, those in long-term care facilities, police and fire personnel in being eligible for the vaccine in Wisconsin.


Interactive not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswisconsincdccoronavirus wisconsinillnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the CDC
CORONAVIRUS WISCONSIN
WI Republicans propose rejecting mask mandate
WI grocery employees, bus drivers recommended for vaccine
Wisconsin reports 1,525 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths
Wisconsin reports 1,083 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor dining resumes in Chicago
What 'vaccine passports' mean for your summer vacation
Illinois reports 5,152 new cases, 97 deaths
11 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend gun violence
NFL giving free Super Bowl tickets to 7,500 health workers
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
MyPillow Guy weighs run for Minnesota governor
Show More
4 injured after CTA Blue Line rail switching error
Got a package you didn't order? It could be a scam
GOP lawmaker with gun sets off House chamber metal detector
Man charged with reckless homicide in crash that killed 12-year-old girl
Chicago Weather: Increasing clouds, snow late Saturday
More TOP STORIES News