Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 774 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin reported 774 new coronavirus cases and 35 deaths Friday.In total, the state has seen 558,496 cases and 6,267 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.Wisconsin's seven-day percent positive by test is 2.9%.The University of Wisconsin-Madison has warned of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.The university health services email came Friday, a day after a more contagious variant was detected in the county. Jake Baggott, the head of University Health Services, warned of a "significant increase" in COVID-19 cases among students on and off campus.He says there were 112 confirmed cases reported Wednesday and 99 more on Thursday.UW President Tommy Thompson said Thursday that he directed chancellors to ensure that students at every campus could attend at least 75% of classes in person this fall, citing a low infection rate in the system's schools.Wisconsin health officials are launching a new online COVID-19 vaccine registry next month.The registry will help people determine if they're eligible for a shot, let them know where they can get it and allow them to schedule an appointment.A number of local health departments will start testing the registry in their communities starting next week with a full launch on March 1. If a person's local health department is participating in the registry he or she will able to access it starting then.The registry will be open to other vaccinators by April 1.