coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 423 new coronavirus cases with no virus deaths listed for 2nd day in a row

UW-Madison issues warning amid spike in COVID-19 cases
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin reported 423 new coronavirus cases and 0 deaths Monday.

The daily update lists no deaths for the second day in a row.

The last time Wisconsin went two or more days without a single reported death from the coronavirus was the three-day stretch of Sept. 6 through Sept. 8.

The state's seven-day average of new cases as reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services was at its lowest point since early July, but it increased marginally from Sunday.

The seven-day average on Monday was 612, up from 610 the day before.

Nearly 560,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 and 6,284 have died of the disease since the pandemic started.

RELATED: When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Find out where you are in line

UW-Madison issues warning amid spike in COVID-19 cases

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has warned of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The university health services email came Friday, a day after a more contagious variant was detected in the county. Jake Baggott, the head of University Health Services, warned of a "significant increase" in COVID-19 cases among students on and off campus.
He says there were 112 confirmed cases reported Wednesday and 99 more on Thursday.

UW President Tommy Thompson said Thursday that he directed chancellors to ensure that students at every campus could attend at least 75% of classes in person this fall, citing a low infection rate in the system's schools.

Wisconsin health officials to launch vaccine registry

Wisconsin health officials are launching a new online COVID-19 vaccine registry next month.

The registry will help people determine if they're eligible for a shot, let them know where they can get it and allow them to schedule an appointment.
A number of local health departments will start testing the registry in their communities starting next week with a full launch on March 1. If a person's local health department is participating in the registry he or she will able to access it starting then.

The registry will be open to other vaccinators by April 1.

Interactive not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswisconsincdccoronavirus wisconsinillnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the CDC
CORONAVIRUS WISCONSIN
WI lists no virus deaths for 1st time since September
WI reports 676 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths
WI reports 774 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths
Wisconsin health officials to launch vaccine registry
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago lakefront reopening as COVID cases drop
Girl, 5, left in cold for hours after busing mix-up
Pritzker signs sweeping police reform bill
Green Bay QB engaged to Shailene Woodley, actress confirms
IL rep. proposes banning 'Grand Theft Auto,' saying it contributes to carjackings
Future uncertain for those struggling with post-COVID symptoms
Big thaw continues with more concerns of falling ice, roof collapses
Show More
Johnson & Johnson promises 20M vaccines by end of March
Woman, 43, killed in Englewood hit-and-run crash
One woman decides 'The Bachelor' Matt isn't 'the one'
Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on US drug charges
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, breezy Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News