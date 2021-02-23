Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 423 new coronavirus cases with no virus deaths listed for 2nd day in a row

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin reported 423 new coronavirus cases and 0 deaths Monday.The daily update lists no deaths for the second day in a row.The last time Wisconsin went two or more days without a single reported death from the coronavirus was the three-day stretch of Sept. 6 through Sept. 8.The state's seven-day average of new cases as reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services was at its lowest point since early July, but it increased marginally from Sunday.The seven-day average on Monday was 612, up from 610 the day before.Nearly 560,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 and 6,284 have died of the disease since the pandemic started.The University of Wisconsin-Madison has warned of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.The university health services email came Friday, a day after a more contagious variant was detected in the county. Jake Baggott, the head of University Health Services, warned of a "significant increase" in COVID-19 cases among students on and off campus.He says there were 112 confirmed cases reported Wednesday and 99 more on Thursday.UW President Tommy Thompson said Thursday that he directed chancellors to ensure that students at every campus could attend at least 75% of classes in person this fall, citing a low infection rate in the system's schools.Wisconsin health officials are launching a new online COVID-19 vaccine registry next month.The registry will help people determine if they're eligible for a shot, let them know where they can get it and allow them to schedule an appointment.A number of local health departments will start testing the registry in their communities starting next week with a full launch on March 1. If a person's local health department is participating in the registry he or she will able to access it starting then.The registry will be open to other vaccinators by April 1.