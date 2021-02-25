coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 840 new coronavirus cases, 52 deaths

Wisconsin to open 4 more community-based vaccination clinics
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin reported 840 new coronavirus cases and 52 deaths Thursday.

The state's seven-day average of new cases as reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services was 590.

More than 560,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 and 6,394 have died of the disease since the pandemic started.

RELATED: When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Find out where you are in line

As hospital numbers fall, fatigued staff get relief at last



The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. has plummeted by 80,000 in six weeks, and nearly 20% of the nation's adult population has gotten vaccines.

The improvements offer some relief to front-line workers. St. Louis respiratory therapist Joe Kowalczyk recalled that when COVID-19 patients were inundating the region's hospitals, colleagues arriving for yet another grueling shift with a dwindling supply of ventilators would often glance at their assignments and cry.

On his most recent shift at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, there were only about 20 coronavirus patients, down from as many as 100 at the peak of the surge.

Wisconsin to open 4 more community-based vaccination clinics



Wisconsin will open four more community vaccination clinics across the state amid a a push to inoculate people for the coronavirus in underserved areas.

One clinic is already running in Janesville.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that new community clinics will be in La Crosse, Racine and Marathon counties, with a fourth split between Douglas and Barron counties in northwest Wisconsin.

They are all expected to open within the next two months.

Also, 178 Walgreens locations that are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program are receiving twice as much vaccine this week than last.

UW-Madison issues warning amid spike in COVID-19 cases
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has warned of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The university health services email came Friday, a day after a more contagious variant was detected in the county. Jake Baggott, the head of University Health Services, warned of a "significant increase" in COVID-19 cases among students on and off campus.
He says there were 112 confirmed cases reported Wednesday and 99 more on Thursday.

UW President Tommy Thompson said Thursday that he directed chancellors to ensure that students at every campus could attend at least 75% of classes in person this fall, citing a low infection rate in the system's schools.

Wisconsin health officials to launch vaccine registry

Wisconsin health officials are launching a new online COVID-19 vaccine registry next month.
The registry will help people determine if they're eligible for a shot, let them know where they can get it and allow them to schedule an appointment.
A number of local health departments will start testing the registry in their communities starting next week with a full launch on March 1. If a person's local health department is participating in the registry he or she will able to access it starting then.

The registry will be open to other vaccinators by April 1.

Interactive not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswisconsincdccoronavirus wisconsinillnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the CDC
CORONAVIRUS WISCONSIN
WI reports 566 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths
WI lists no virus deaths for 1st time since September
WI reports 676 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths
WI reports 774 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
United Center to become federal mass vaccination site: sources
'Dibs' objects to be removed starting Tuesday
Where the stimulus package stands in Congress, what's next
Elgin man convicted in toddler's 1997 murder released from prison early
1 injured in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting
Lady Gaga's dogs stolen in Hollywood; man walking pets shot
AG: Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after trafficking charges
Show More
Rep. Marie Newman plants transgender flag outside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's office
South Dakota House moves to impeach AG after fatal crash
Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar sworn in as new Madigan replacement
Illinois unemployment scam reports top 1M, state says
Up to 50 Victoria's Secret stores closing
More TOP STORIES News