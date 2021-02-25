Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 840 new coronavirus cases, 52 deaths

As hospital numbers fall, fatigued staff get relief at last

Wisconsin to open 4 more community-based vaccination clinics

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin reported 840 new coronavirus cases and 52 deaths Thursday.The state's seven-day average of new cases as reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services was 590.More than 560,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 and 6,394 have died of the disease since the pandemic started.The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. has plummeted by 80,000 in six weeks, and nearly 20% of the nation's adult population has gotten vaccines.The improvements offer some relief to front-line workers. St. Louis respiratory therapist Joe Kowalczyk recalled that when COVID-19 patients were inundating the region's hospitals, colleagues arriving for yet another grueling shift with a dwindling supply of ventilators would often glance at their assignments and cry.On his most recent shift at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, there were only about 20 coronavirus patients, down from as many as 100 at the peak of the surge.Wisconsin will open four more community vaccination clinics across the state amid a a push to inoculate people for the coronavirus in underserved areas.One clinic is already running in Janesville.Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that new community clinics will be in La Crosse, Racine and Marathon counties, with a fourth split between Douglas and Barron counties in northwest Wisconsin.They are all expected to open within the next two months.Also, 178 Walgreens locations that are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program are receiving twice as much vaccine this week than last.The University of Wisconsin-Madison has warned of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.The university health services email came Friday, a day after a more contagious variant was detected in the county. Jake Baggott, the head of University Health Services, warned of a "significant increase" in COVID-19 cases among students on and off campus.He says there were 112 confirmed cases reported Wednesday and 99 more on Thursday.UW President Tommy Thompson said Thursday that he directed chancellors to ensure that students at every campus could attend at least 75% of classes in person this fall, citing a low infection rate in the system's schools.Wisconsin health officials are launching a new online COVID-19 vaccine registry next month.The registry will help people determine if they're eligible for a shot, let them know where they can get it and allow them to schedule an appointment.A number of local health departments will start testing the registry in their communities starting next week with a full launch on March 1. If a person's local health department is participating in the registry he or she will able to access it starting then.The registry will be open to other vaccinators by April 1.