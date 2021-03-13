coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin COVID-19: Everyone will be vaccine eligible May 1, governor says

By Scott Bauer

Dr. Chris Colbert discusses latest on COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said everyone age 16 and up in Wisconsin will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine on May 1.

State health officials said Thursday that everyone in the state would be eligible sometime in May. Hours later, President Joe Biden said he wanted states to make everyone eligible by May 1.

Evers said on Friday that the state will meet that deadline. Evers didn't address how long after becoming eligible someone will be able to get vaccinated. Health officials have previously said everyone who wants to be vaccinated will be able to get it by early July.

Wisconsin greatly expands coronavirus vaccine eligibility



Wisconsin is greatly expanding who is eligible for the coronavirus vaccine starting March 29 to include people with a broad array pre-existing conditions such as obesity, high blood pressure, cancer and asthma.

The state Department of Health Services said Thursday it expects the general public to be eligible for the vaccine in May.

The broadening of eligibility comes as virus-related restrictions are loosening across the state and country.

Madison Metropolitan School District, the state's second largest, announced Thursday that all students would return to in-person classes by April 27 after kindergarteners were the first to return this week.
