coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin COVID-19: WI Supreme Court hears capacity limit arguments as state reports 2,402 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths

Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccinations near 200, with more in store
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday reported 2,402 new coronavirus cases and 74 deaths.

In total, the state has seen 444,798 COVID-19 cases and 4,196 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.

Wisconsin's death count is the 23rd highest in the country overall.

Its seven-day percent positive by test is 10.7%.

Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments on capacity limits



The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to hear the latest challenge to a move made by Gov. Tony Evers' to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The court on Thursday will hear arguments in a challenge to an order limiting how many people can gather in bars and restaurants.

The on-again, off-again order that expired in November is one of a series that the Democratic governor has issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic, all of which have been challenged by conservatives.

The court last month heard arguments in a case seeking to strike down Evers' statewide mask mandate.

Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccinations near 200, with more in store



Wisconsin's top health official says nearly 200 health care workers in the state had been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm also says no spike in coronavirus cases were reported following the Thanksgiving holiday, but urged people to continue to remain vigilant with the Christmas and New Year's holidays approaching.

Wisconsin's case numbers spiked in mid-November and have been declining since.

And while the numbers are trending in the right direction, and the vaccine is slowing being given to health care workers, Palm stressed that people still need to wear masks, keep a distance, frequently wash hands and avoid gatherings.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswisconsincdccoronavirus wisconsinillnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the CDC
CORONAVIRUS WISCONSIN
WI reports 3,501 new COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths
WI reports 2,757 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
WI tops 4,000 deaths since start of pandemic
WI reports 3,858 new COVID cases, 47 deaths as GOP seeks control of vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen charged in retired Chicago firefighter's shooting death
Illinois' next vaccine shipment slashed in half, Pritzker says
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Bodycam video shows police raid wrong house; mayor apologizes to victim
The Christmas Star: How to see Jupiter, Saturn together in Chicago
CPS expects just 37 percent of students to return in-person
Family of vet buried at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery didn't know he died
Show More
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Boy, 15, charged in Feb. Avalon Park shooting that killed nursing student, wounded 4 others
COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Edward Hospital
Major snowstorm slams Northeast US
Chicago Weather: Overcast Thursday, AM lake flurries
More TOP STORIES News