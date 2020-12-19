coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 4,399 new coronavirus cases, 84 deaths

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday reported 4,399 new coronavirus cases and 84 deaths.

In total, the state has seen 451,676 COVID-19 cases and 4,399 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.

Wisconsin's death count is the 23rd highest in the country overall.

Its seven-day percent positive by test is 9.6%.

Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments on capacity limits



The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to hear the latest challenge to a move made by Gov. Tony Evers' to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The court on Thursday will hear arguments in a challenge to an order limiting how many people can gather in bars and restaurants.

The on-again, off-again order that expired in November is one of a series that the Democratic governor has issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic, all of which have been challenged by conservatives.

The court last month heard arguments in a case seeking to strike down Evers' statewide mask mandate.

Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccinations near 200, with more in store



Wisconsin's top health official says nearly 200 health care workers in the state had been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm also says no spike in coronavirus cases were reported following the Thanksgiving holiday, but urged people to continue to remain vigilant with the Christmas and New Year's holidays approaching.

Wisconsin's case numbers spiked in mid-November and have been declining since.

And while the numbers are trending in the right direction, and the vaccine is slowing being given to health care workers, Palm stressed that people still need to wear masks, keep a distance, frequently wash hands and avoid gatherings.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
