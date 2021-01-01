coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin COVID-19: WI starts new year with 1,905 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Friday reported 1,905 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths.

In total, the state has seen 483,007 COVID-19 cases and 4,869 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.

Wisconsin's seven-day percent positive by test is 10.8%.

RELATED: Wisconsin downgraded on Chicago COVID travel order, visitors can now come with negative test

US Rep. Moore isolating after testing positive for virus


Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore says she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation. The 69-year-old Milwaukee Democrat said she is "following guidance from my doctor and am isolating from others." Moore said she did not expect the virus to affect her work. The statement did not say when she learned she had contracted the virus or where she might have gotten it. Moore announced nearly two years ago that she had been diagnosed with cancer. When the pandemic began, Moore noted she has a compromised immune system.

The COVID Tracking Project reports that the rolling average number of daily cases in Wisconsin over the past two weeks has decreased by 45.3%. The state ranks 34th in the country for new cases per capita. One in every 379 people in Wisconsin tested positive in the past week.

Wisconsin reported its lowest number of daily coronavirus cases in months Saturday after testing dropped over the Christmas holiday.

RELATED: Coronavirus Wisconsin: Experts say experience convinced Midwest of COVID-19 dangers

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 632 people tested positive for the coronavirus and four people died from COVID-19. The tally of daily new cases has not dropped below 600 since the beginning of September, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.

However, health officials also reported the slowest day of testing since the spring, with a total of 5,893 tests processed.

State Supreme Court rejects COVID-19 restrictions challenge


The Wisconsin Supreme Court turned away a challenge of Dane County's ban of indoor gatherings in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In a 4-3 vote Tuesday, the high court rejected the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty's request that it bypass lower courts and take up its case.

The county has since relaxed restrictions on all private gatherings indoors, including sports activities and those in private homes.

In his majority opinion, Justice Brian Hagedorn emphasized the Supreme Court isn't designed to take up cases in the first instance, a job meant for circuit courts.

The lawsuit contended the county and the city of Madison unlawfully handed over their lawmaking authority to the city-county health department.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
