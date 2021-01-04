coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 1,407 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials on Monday reported 1,407 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths.

In total, the state has seen 487,938 COVID-19 cases and 4,884 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.

Wisconsin's seven-day percent positive by test is 10.8%.

RELATED: When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Find out where you are in line

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says Monday that hospitalizations due to complications from the coronavirus increased by 51 in the last day, although the number of daily cases continued to decline.

Evers calls on Legislature to pass COVID-19 bill first



Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is calling on the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature to pass his proposed COVID-19 relief bill before any other in the session that begins Monday.


Evers renewed his request to lawmakers to take up his proposed compromise, first floated on Dec. 21. He says it would be "inexplicable" to take up anything else first. The Senate and Assembly both planned to meet Monday afternoon to swear in new members.

Republicans return with 60-38 majority in the Assembly and a 20-12 advantage in the Senate. There is one vacancy in each chamber, with special elections scheduled for April 6.


WLS-TV contributed to this report
