Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 3,403 new coronavirus cases, 95 deaths

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials on Tuesday reported 3,403 new COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths.

In total, the state has seen 491,341 COVID-19 cases and 4,979 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.

Wisconsin's seven-day percent positive by test is 11.2%.

Businesses, public health agencies at odds over virus bill



Wisconsin's business community is coming out in support of a Republican-authored coronavirus response bill moving quickly through the Legislature that is opposed by public health officials and Democrats.

The measure was heard Tuesday by the Assembly Health Committee but appears likely to be vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers.

The Wisconsin Restaurant Association, the state chamber of commerce, the Wisconsin Grocers Association are among supporters. But the Wisconsin Public Health Association and the Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments and Boards oppose the measure, saying it would limit their ability to respond to COVID-19.

Evers calls on Legislature to pass COVID-19 bill first



Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is calling on the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature to pass his proposed COVID-19 relief bill before any other in the session that begins Monday.

Evers renewed his request to lawmakers to take up his proposed compromise, first floated on Dec. 21. He says it would be "inexplicable" to take up anything else first. The Senate and Assembly both planned to meet Monday afternoon to swear in new members.

Republicans return with 60-38 majority in the Assembly and a 20-12 advantage in the Senate. There is one vacancy in each chamber, with special elections scheduled for April 6.


Interactive not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
