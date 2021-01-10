coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 1,832 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Wisconsin officials still working out COVID-19 vaccine distribution details
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials on Sunday reported 1,832 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

In total, the state has seen 505,890 COVID-19 cases and 5,157 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.

Wisconsin's seven-day percent positive by test is 10.3%.

In or out? Subcommittee mulls over vaccine distribution plan



A state committee looking into COVID-19 shots says it might open vaccinations to people 70 and older and limited groups of essential workers once most health care workers and nursing home residents are immunized.

Members of a state vaccine committee have agreed on slight departures from federal guidelines, which call for moving next to ages 75 and older and more types of essential workers.

However, some disagreed on whether to add group home residents and prison and jail inmates.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that a vaccine distribution subcommittee that advises the state Department of Health Services may vote Tuesday on a plan for phase 1b, the next stage of vaccination.

RELATED: When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Find out where you are in line

Wisconsin crosses half a million positive COVID-19 cases



Wisconsin has broken 500,000 positive cases of the coronavirus, two days after the state eclipse 5,000 dead.

Wisconsin's death count is the 22nd highest in the country overall and the 32nd highest per capita at 94 deaths per 100,000 people.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by 170, a drop of 5.6%.
The two-week average of new cases has been rising for the past two weeks after a gradual decrease following a peak in mid-November.


Interactive not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
