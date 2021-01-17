Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 1,606 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Wisconsin launching mobile vaccination program

Evers calls lack of 2nd vaccine doses 'slap in the face'

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials on Sunday reported 1,606 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death after a single-day record the day prior.Health officials on Saturday announced a record-breaking 128 COVID-19-related deaths. The previous record for a single day of COVID-19 deaths was 120 on Dec. 22.In total, the state has seen 521,794 COVID-19 cases and 5,451 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.Wisconsin's seven-day percent positive by test is 8.1%.Wisconsin is launching a mobile coronavirus vaccination program next week. Gov. Tony Evers announced the effort Friday.Evers says nine mobile labs will be dispatched across the state starting Tuesday.They will be staffed by members of the Wisconsin National Guard as well as pharmacy and nursing student volunteers through a partnership with the University of Wisconsin System.Evers' administration also announced pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens will start vaccinations in assisted living facilities on Jan. 25.Gov. Tony Evers is blasting federal officials for promising to release the remainder of their COVID-19 vaccine stockpile when it apparently had already been exhausted.Evers said Friday that Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar promised governors earlier this week that the Trump administration would release vaccine it was holding in reserve to speed inoculations. But word broke Friday that the reserve was already exhausted when those promises were made.Evers said it's a "slap in the face" to the people of Wisconsin.Evers has been taking pointed criticism from Republicans over the slow pace of Wisconsin's vaccine rollout.