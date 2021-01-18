Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 1,083 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

Wisconsin's top health official departing for federal job

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials on Monday reported 1,083 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths.In total, the state has seen 522,877 COVID-19 cases and 5,470 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.Wisconsin's seven-day percent positive by test is 7.8%.Wisconsin's top health official, who has led the state throughout the coronavirus pandemic, is leaving for a job with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under President-elect Joe Biden.Andrea Palm, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, has been nominated as deputy secretary of the federal agency. Palm will work to fulfill Biden's pledge to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and speed up the rate of vaccinations.Palm's last day at the Wisconsin agency is Wednesday. Evers says Karen Timberlake, who served as DHS secretary under former Wisconsin Gov. Jim Doyle during the 2009 swine flu pandemic, will serve as interim secretary.