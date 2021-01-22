Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 2,177 new coronavirus cases, 45 deaths

Republicans propose rejecting mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials reported 2,177 new COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths Thursday.In total, the state has seen 528,101 COVID-19 cases and 5,607 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.Wisconsin's seven-day percent positive by test is 7.2%.Wisconsin's statewide mask mandate would be overturned by the Republican-controlled state Legislature under a resolution that could be voted on as soon as Tuesday.Twenty-seven Republican lawmakers signed on to the resolution that was introduced on Thursday. It would have to pass both the Senate and Assembly in order to end the public health emergency and undo the mask mandate issued by Gov. Tony Evers that runs until March 20.The mask mandate took effect in August and Evers has renewed it three times.Evers' mask order is also being challenged in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.A state advisory committee is recommending grocery store workers and transit bus drivers be added to the list of people in Wisconsin to be inoculated in the next phase of the coronavirus vaccine rollout.Adding those people to the list that already includes teachers, adults 65 and older and others would clear 1.6 million individuals for the next phase, officials said. And, with a limited number of doses received by the state each week, it could be some time before everyone in that phase gets the vaccine.The subcommittee has received about 5,000 public comments since it issued a draft plan last week which did not include grocery store workers in the next phaseEveryone over age 65 in Wisconsin will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday.The state Department of Health Services said Tuesday that prioritizing that population will help save lives.However, the department cautioned that how quickly they will be vaccinated depends on how much vaccine the state receives from the federal government.There are about 700,000 people over age 65 and the state receives about 70,000 doses of first-dose vaccine each week. Those over 65 join frontline health care workers, those in long-term care facilities, police and fire personnel in being eligible for the vaccine in Wisconsin.