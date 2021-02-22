Suspected drunk driver miraculously survives crash off Marquette Interchange in Wisconsin

This is the second time a crash like that has happened in less than two weeks.
WATCH: Driver survives 70-foot plunge after skidding off I-94 ramp in Milwaukee
The woman's car went over the barrier wall and crashed to the ground below Sunday, according to ABC affiliate WISN-TV.
The 27-year-old woman was traveling west on the Marquette Interchange when she lost control and slid off the road.
Her vehicle hit another ramp as she crashed onto the northeast ramp below.
She was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.
She was arrested for drunk driving.