ice rescue

Over 60 Wisconsin fishermen rescued after being stranded on floating ice over 1,000 feet offshore

Ice rescue could easily have gone awry, officials said
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. -- Dozens of fishermen became trapped on an ice floe on the Bay of Green Bay, near Sturgeon Bay, in Wisconsin Thursday, and needed to be rescued.

Rescue crews spent much of the morning recovering 62 people that were trapped on an ice floe. Officials told WBAY the situation could've been a lot worse.

Those on the ice noticed a break at around 9 a.m., but by then it was too late.

The floating ice had broken off, traveling more than 1,000 feet away from ice attached to land, trapping the fishermen.

RELEASE: Chicago police rescue man, fellow officer who fell through Humboldt Park Lagoon ice

The mild winter until this week likely played a big part in this.

One man assisting in the rescue effort said in his 30-plus years fishing on Sturgeon Bay, he's never seen such an incident.

"In my years of being on this ice, I've seen it open north, south, but I've not seen it where you got a split going to the west in that north-south region, and there must be a super strong current today. I've never seen that," said Dale Stroschein, who assisted in the effort.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsiniceice rescueu.s. & worldfishing
ICE RESCUE
Man, CPD officer rescued after falling through Humboldt Park Lagoon ice
Teens form human chain to rescue 2 kids from icy pond in NJ
Boy, 12, rescued after falling through ice on Fox Lake pond
Woman body-shamed after video of rescue from icy lake goes viral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deep freeze moves in, creating icy travel conditions
Lake Villa man killed daughter in murder-suicide, investigators say
Plainfield man says scammer stole his unemployment benefits
$22K flute lost on Blue Line returned to music student
CPD, community team up in effort to prevent Chicago carjackings
Chicago pharmacy deserts could be hurdle to COVID vaccine for many
Senate approves budget bill to fast-track Biden's stimulus plan
Show More
CTU sends counterproposal to CPS, mayor; no deal yet
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Ukrainian Village
Harris casts first-ever tie-breaking vote for resolution to pass COVID relief
Teen wakes up from 10-month coma to COVID-19 world
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold, windy with flurries Friday
More TOP STORIES News