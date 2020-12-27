Criminal justice reforms likely in next Wisconsin state budget, governor says

MADISON, Wis. -- Gov. Tony Evers says he'll likely include criminal justice reforms in the next state budget as Wisconsin emerges from a tumultuous year of protests over police brutality and racism.
The governor told The Associated Press in a year-end interview that the executive budget will "hopefully" include proposals to resolve criminal justice disparities.
He declined to offer specifics.
Evers called on the Legislature to meet in special session in August to consider a number of police reform proposals, including banning chokeholds, creating use-of-force standards and grants for organizations working on ways to mediate conflicts and prevent violence.
Republicans gaveled in and gaveled out in less than a minute without taking any action.
Civil unrest hit Wisconsin cities including Kenosha and Wauwatosa in 2020 after the police shootings of Jacob Blake and Alvin Cole.
