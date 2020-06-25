Wisconsin governor activates National Guard following nights of civil unrest, violence

By SCOTT BAUER and TODD RICHMOND
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's governor has activated the National Guard to protect state properties after a night of violence that included the toppling of two statues outside the state Capitol and an attack on a state senator.

Protesters also threw a Molotov cocktail into a government building and attempted to break into the Capitol, only to be repelled by pepper spray from police stationed inside.

RELATED: Statues toppled, senator injured after overnight protests in Wisconsin

Democratic state Senator Tim Carpenter of Milwaukee was present for the overnight protests and said he was assaulted after taking a picture, local stations reported.

The violence broke out Tuesday night as a group of 200 to 300 people protested the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat.
