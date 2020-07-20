Gov. Tony Evers' personal assistant dies in Sugar River tubing accident

MADISON, Wis. -- Gov. Tony Evers says his personal assistant died in a tubing accident on the Sugar River in southern Wisconsin.Twenty-five-year-old Ben Belzer had worked as Evers' personal assistant since February 2019.Evers says Monday it is "unimaginable that he's gone," adding that that he, his wife Kathy and everyone on his team was "stunned" by the death.Evers says Belzer was "incomparable," "remarkably talented" and "thoughtful and mature beyond his years."The Green County Sheriff's Department said it and other nearby fire and police agencies responded to reports at 3:20 p.m. Saturday of a man tubing on the river who went under water and did not resurface.The body was located in the water.