Politics

Wisconsin GOP lawmakers approve bill allowing 18-year-olds to carry guns at schools, churches

Governor will likely veto sweeping gun rights legislation
EMBED <>More Videos

GOP-backed bill would allow Wisconsin teens to carry guns at school

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's state Assembly has approved a package of Republican-authored bills that would dramatically expand gun rights in Wisconsin, even though Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto all of them.

SEE ALSO | Kyle Rittenhouse asks for items seized during Kenosha shooting arrest, including gun, to be returned

The proposals would allow people with concealed carry licenses to go armed on school grounds and in churches on private school grounds; lower the minimum age for obtaining a concealed carry license from 21 to 18; and allow anyone with a concealed carry license from any state to go armed in Wisconsin.

RELATED | Wisconsin man charged with buying assault-style rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse takes plea deal

The Assembly passed all four proposals on voice votes during a floor session Thursday. The bills now go to the Senate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswisconsinrepublicanshigh schoolgun safetygun controlgun violencestate politicsgun lawsschool safetypoliticsguns
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Retired CPD officer, 57, killed in Edison Park hit-and-run
3 smash-and-grabs happen with 20 minutes on NW Side, police say
Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74
Contest offers IL teachers chance to win free school supplies
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets her Audi after bonus round pause
McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'
Chicago's top doctor says end to COVID-19 mandates 'in our future'
Show More
Super Bowl LVI halftime show set to be a '90s lovefest
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Rittenhouse asks for gun seized during arrest to be returned
Some IL lawmakers seek to repeal recently-passed criminal justice bill
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cold Friday
More TOP STORIES News