Wisconsin GOP lawmakers approve bill allowing 18-year-olds to carry guns at schools, churches

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's state Assembly has approved a package of Republican-authored bills that would dramatically expand gun rights in Wisconsin, even though Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto all of them.
The proposals would allow people with concealed carry licenses to go armed on school grounds and in churches on private school grounds; lower the minimum age for obtaining a concealed carry license from 21 to 18; and allow anyone with a concealed carry license from any state to go armed in Wisconsin.
The Assembly passed all four proposals on voice votes during a floor session Thursday. The bills now go to the Senate.
