Wisconsin man accused in illegal THC vape cartridge scheme

KENOSHA, Wis. -- A Wisconsin man is accused of running a 10-man operation that manufactured thousands of vaping cartridges loaded with THC oil every day for almost two years.Police arrested 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines on Thursday. He is being held on a $500,000 cash bond pending charges.He is due in court Friday.Kenosha County prosecutors said 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines had employees make professionally packaged cartridges.Authorities said the employees filled about 3,000 to 5,000 cartridges per day, which were sold for $16 each.Health officials have been investigating 450 cases in 33 states of a severe lung disease possibly tied to vaping. As many as six people have died.