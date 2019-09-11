Wisconsin man accused in illegal THC vape cartridge scheme

Police arrested 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines on Thursday. He is being held on a $500,000 cash bond pending charges.
He is due in court Friday.
Kenosha County prosecutors said 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines had employees make professionally packaged cartridges.
Authorities said the employees filled about 3,000 to 5,000 cartridges per day, which were sold for $16 each.
Health officials have been investigating 450 cases in 33 states of a severe lung disease possibly tied to vaping. As many as six people have died.